Beware, some of the Memorial Day graphics card deals aren't as good as they seem

We're already finding loads of Memorial Day PC gaming deals (opens in new tab), and loads that are genuinely worth your time, surprisingly even on graphics cards. However, I have spotted a few that have really riled me up: Here's a PNY GeForce RTX 3060 with $220 off (opens in new tab), for example. Sounds great, right, that's bound to be cheap? In reality it's still demanding $430 of your hard-earned cash—$101 over Nvidia's launch price—because its MSRP is set to an insulting $650.

Look, it's not actually the worst deal in the world for an RTX 3060 right now, simply because the RTX 3060 still hasn't dropped in price enough since the GPU shortage to be worth picking up yet. It's just not as good a deal as it sounds.

There are a bunch of Memorial Day gaming PC deals (opens in new tab) with RTX 3060 GPUs for decent prices, but discrete 3060 cards? Not so much. I found an MSI Ventus RTX 3060 going for $410 (opens in new tab), which is a saving of $60 from that card's original $470 price tag. Not bad, but still nowhere close to Nvidia's launch price. That sort of money should get you the much improved RTX 3060 Ti, really.

A PC gamer can dream.

Here's a reminder of the prices that today's GPUs launched at:

Nvidia

RTX 3090 Ti - $1,999

- $1,999 RTX 3090 FE - $1,499

- $1,499 RTX 3080 Ti FE - $1,199

- $1,199 RTX 3080 FE - $699

- $699 RTX 3070 Ti - $599

- $599 RTX 3070 - $499

- $499 RTX 3060 Ti - $399

- $399 RTX 3060 - $329

- $329 RTX 3050 - $249

AMD

RX 6950 XT - $1,099

- $1,099 RX 6900 XT - $999

- $999 RX 6800 XT - $649

- $649 RX 6800 - $579

- $579 RX 6750 XT - $549

- $549 RX 6700 XT - $479

- $479 RX 6650 XT - $399

- $399 RX 6600 XT - $379

- $379 RX 6600 - $329

- $329 RX 6500 XT - $199

Sadly, we rarely find graphics cards selling around these launch prices, but don't count yourself out of that GPU upgrade yet. There is clearly a ton of GPU stock about at retailers right now, and some cards are dipping near, or even below, their launch prices.

Take this AMD RX 6600, which at $300 is suddenly a great option when you're looking at RTX 3060 prices like those mentioned above. Or these high-end EVGA 3080s, if you're looking to spend a little more.

(opens in new tab) XFX Speedster Radeon RX 6600 | 8GB GDDR6 | 1,792 cores | 2,491MHz Boost | $319.99 $299.99 at Best Buy (save $20) (opens in new tab)

GPUs under their reference price have been few and far between over the past couple years, and the fact that AMD's made huge strides in supply is really telling at retail now. For over $100 less than any RTX 3060 out there, this RX 6600 will still perform at the same level.

(opens in new tab) EVGA RTX 3080 FTW3 Ultra | 10GB GDDR6X | 8,704 cores | 1,800MHz Boost | $919.99 $799.99 at EVGA (save $120) (opens in new tab)

In terms of 2022 GPU pricing, $100 over reference MSRP looks pretty damned good. Considering RTX 3080 cards were retailing for more than $1,000 at some points, this overclocked EVGA is a great option for high-end PC gaming.

(opens in new tab) EVGA RTX 3080 Ti FTW3 Ultra | 12GB GDDR6X | 10,240 cores | 1,800MHz Boost | $1,429.99 $1,199.99 at EVGA (save $230) (opens in new tab)

This is an overclocked RTX 3080 Ti that's actually retailing for the original reference price of the card. Now that was a heart-stoppingly high cost, but here you're getting a higher boost clock (by 135MHz) and a chonky triple fan cooler to boot.

My point is: you shouldn't always take these discounts at face value, whether on a graphics card, headset, gaming PC, or anything else. Some are just fine—even this PNY RTX 3060 isn't dreadful if you're comparing to its price the past 12 months—but some are not as great as they may appear on the surface.

One of the best ways we know to look past sneaky sales tactics is to use price trackers, such as CamelCamelCamel (opens in new tab). That's a tool that tracks Amazon prices, but can be useful even if you're not purchasing on Amazon. Search any product on there and you'll get a decent idea of the going price and past discounts for whatever it is you'd like to buy.