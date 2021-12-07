Best gaming laptop deals heading into the holidays

While Black Friday and Cyber Monday have mostly packed up, there are still a bunch of gaming laptop deals that are still pretty good. Even though most of the best gaming PC deals have been ransacked, it's still possible to nab a portable machine—even some of the best gaming laptops are still available for a discounted price.

To be clear, the absolute best savings died along with the main portion of the deals season. But a few 'extended' Black Friday deals have survived, and gaming laptops are one of those categories that hasn't been utterly extinguished. Even in wake of shortages, stock seems to be doing alright.

So, now may be a good time to swap out your old gaming rig for a more portable option: a fully-fledged gaming laptop, with all the bells and whistles. And unlike the lappys of yesteryear, a machine powerful enough to replace your desktop PC might not necessarily be as bulky as you might expect.

If you're considering switching to a more portable lifestyle, or just want to supplement your battlestation with something you can shift about the house, here's the last round of gaming laptop deals we've spotted this year.

Razer Blade 15 Advanced Model 2021 Razer Blade 15 Advanced | Nvidia RTX 3070 | Intel Core i7 10875H | 360Hz 1080p | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | $2,599.99 $1,799.99 at Microsoft (save $800)

That's a colossal saving on a prime slice of gaming real estate, packing quality hardware from Intel and Nvidia to make sure it demolishes your games. The RTX 3070 is a great option for this thin and light chassis, as it'll knock out killer frame rates and make the most of the 360Hz display for a buttery-smooth experience too. A great saving on a great laptop.

Gigabyte A5 X1 | 15.6-inch | Ryzen 9 5900HX | RTX 3070 | 1080p | 240Hz | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $1,799 Gigabyte A5 X1 | 15.6-inch | Ryzen 9 5900HX | RTX 3070 | 1080p | 240Hz | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $1,799 $1,499 at Newegg after rebate (save $200)

This is another one of the cheapest RTX 3070-based machines we've found so far, and the rest of the package makes it one of the finest, too. The AMD CPU is an eight-core stunner and the 240Hz screen is a pro-move as well. Our only issue is the slightly miserly 512GB SSD.

Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (2020) Gigabyte Aero 15 | Nvidia RTX 3080 | Intel Core i7 11800H | 15.6-inch | 4K AMOLED | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | $2,999 $1,999 at Newegg after rebate (save $1,000)

This beauty may only come with a 60Hz screen but it's 4K and AMOLED (even better than OLED). That GPU will spit up mega frame rates, even at such ultra-high resolution, too. And paired with a powerful 11th Gen Intel CPU, plenty of RAM, and masses of storage, it's great value even before the rebate.

Gigabyte Aero 17 HDR Gigabyte Aero 17 HDR YD | Nvidia RTX 3080 | Intel Core i9 11980HK | 32GB RAM | 1TB + 512GB SSD | 4K IPS | $3,649.99 $2,749.99 at Newegg after rebate (save $900)

This is worth making the most of considering it's a machine with an RTX 3080 and 11th Gen Core i9 chip. That's topped with a gorgeous 4K IPS screen and boatloads of RAM—so great for multitasking any high-res antics. Plus lots of space to store all your games, and their high fidelity textures. This really is a steal for under $3,000.

$2,399 Gigabyte Aorus 15P YD | Nvidia RTX 3080 | Intel Core i7 11800H | 32GB RAM | 1TB SSD | $2,399 $1,899 at Newegg (save $500)

No immense 4K screen here, only 1080p, but who needs super high resolution when you can have speed? This RTX 3080 and Intel 11th Gen lappy is topped with a 300Hz panel and more ram than you could shake a... stick at. Right now, at under $2K, its worth a look.

MSI GP66 Leopard MSI GP66 Leopard | Nvidia RTX 3080 | Intel Core i7 11800H | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | $2,299 $1,799 after rebate at Newegg (save $500)

For a laptop with an RTX 3080 and 11th Gen Intel CPU, this is a pretty good get. Not only do you get a smashing 240Hz screen to cater for the sky-high framerates it'll be pumping out, you also get a good amount of storage, too.

Alienware M15 R6 Alienware m15 R6 | Nvidia RTX 3080 | Intel Core i7 11800H | 15.6-inch | 1080p | 2TB SSD | 32GB RAM | $2,859.99 $2,610.71 at Dell (save $263.27)

With an RTX 3080, and an 11th Gen Intel core i7 11800H you'll be flying through those frame rates with the gaming laptop. And it's topped with a super speedy 360Hz panel, with 1ms response and Nvidia G-Sync for a competitive edge, along with boatloads of RAM and 2TB of M.2 PCIe storage to keep it all chugging along nicely.

Razer Blade 14 Razer Blade 14 | RTX 3070 | Ryzen 9 5900HX | 1440p | 1TB SSD | 16GB RAM | $2,199.99 $2,000.99 at Microsoft (save $199)

Listed as the 'most desirable compact gaming laptop' in our guide, the Razer Blade 14 is a juicy gaming companion in any configuration. This one combines an AMD CPU and Nvidia GPU to take on today's top games even at 1440p, that's with a tasty 165Hz refresh rate, too.

MSI Pulse GL66 MSI GF65 Thin | Nvidia RTX 3060 | Intel Core i7 10750H | 15.6-inch | 1080p | 144Hz | 16GB RAM | 512GB NVMe SSD | $1,299 $1,199 after rebate at Newegg (save $100)

A decent CPU combined with an RTX 3060 for just over a grand, you can't go wrong really. With a nippy 144Hz monitor, and 16GB of ram keeping it chugging along, you can bet it'll see you right for most gaming as it's been one of our favourites for a while.

As you can see, the shortages really don't seem to have touched laptops all that much; retailers still trying to get rid of excess stock after the mess that was Black Friday weekend gives us hope that supply should continue to outweigh demand. Still, this might be your last chance to bag a powerful, portable gaming laptop deal until next year.

If you're not in such a rush to get your portable machine through the door, you could wait until CES 2022 to see what goodies that has in store for us—there will likely be some cracking laptop announcements to keep an eye out for.