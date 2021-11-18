Battlefield 2042 patch fixes rubber-banding issues before launch

DICE has put out a small patch for Battlefield 2042 fixing some issues found during the game's first week in early access.

The major thing getting fixed here is some rubber-banding issues that were happening, particularly during All-Out Warfare. The team said it was looking into the issues a couple days ago, and the patch notes now include "server-side upgrades" to help reduce it. Stuttering issues when playing on Breakaway are now "significantly reduced", with DICE saying destroyed silos should no longer cause lag on the map. It's still looking into similar incidents happening on other maps.

The rest are relatively minor changes, like making sure name tags are displayed correctly and fixing issues with players not being awarded the correct amount of XP at the end of Hazard Zone. Unsurprisingly, there's no fix for the Prox Sensor issues yet as they were only disabled yesterday. DICE has said it's planning to release two further updates in the next 30 days, with the next one set to bring "more fixes and improvements," and the following one to be "a larger and more substantial update."

Battlefield 2042 is set to fully launch on November 19. Tyler seems to be enjoying himself in his Battlefield 2042 review-in-progress, particularly liking the custom Battlefield Portal while finding the new Hazard Zone mode a tad bland.