Batman: The Telltale Series Episode 1 goes free for the weekend

The first episode of Batman: The Telltale Series, the episodic adventure game about an ultra-wealthy man who likes to dress up in skin-tight leather and hit people, is free on the Windows Store until the end of the Thanksgiving weekend.

Like the Minecraft: Story Mode first-ep freebie from October, the fact that it's coming from the Windows Store means that Windows 10 is required, even though the game itself will run fine on earlier versions of Windows if acquired elsewhere. If you dig part one, Microsoft has the rest of the series on sale for $13, as opposed to the usual $20 cost.

Say what you will about the Windows Store, but that's a pretty good price: Steam, where the first episode is currently not free, is offering the package for $19/£14. Of course, it's possible that the first-one-free dealio may eventually come to Steam as well, as happened just yesterday with Minecraft: Story Mode, but for now that's purely speculation.

There are currently three days remaining on the Batman: The Telltale Series freebie, although a precise end-time isn't given. Best to not dawdle, just in case. Want more deals? We can help: Don't miss our roundup of Black Friday sales on videogames here, and sweet PC hardware here.