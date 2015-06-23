Batman: Arkham Knight's PC port appears to be a disaster

Update: Rocksteady has addressed performance complaints in a statement on their forum:

"We're aware that some users are reporting performance issues with the PC version of Batman: Arkham Knight. This is something that Rocksteady takes very seriously. We are working closely with our external PC development partner to make sure these issues get resolved as quickly as possible."

Rocksteady advises players to keep an eye on the forum thread for more details as they're available to share.

Original Story: We didn't get review code for Batman: Arkham Knight, and now we might know why. With today's release of the Rocksteady sequel, Steam has been flooded with negative reviews regarding the PC port's quality. It is, by all reports, not good.

Chief complaints include stuttering frame-rates and a 30 frames-per-second cap. This latter restriction can be removed by editing a config file. To do that, open your Arkham Knight install directory, and navigate to, "\BmGame\Config\BmSystemSettings.ini”.

In the config file, search for "Max_FPS=30", and change it to "Max_FPS=9999".

In addition, it sounds like even high-end graphics cards are struggling to maintain a stable frame-rate, despite new drivers from both Nvidia and AMD.

As for other potential fixes and tweaks, people who have installed the game to SSD's are apparently getting better performance. And, for those fed up of the long, unskippable opening splash screens, adding "–nologo" to "Set Launch Options" in the Steam Library properties menu will get rid of them.

You can find a sample Steam review below, and see a full thread of complaints and potential solutions over at NeoGAF.

We do now have an Arkham Knight code, thanks to the kind folks at Nvidia. We'll have some early impressions just as soon as we can test the game's performance, and a full review later in the week.