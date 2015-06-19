Why our Batman: Arkham Knight review is delayed

Reviews are now live for Batman: Arkham Knight, giving people the weekend to decide whether to splurge on Rockseady's latest before its release next Tuesday. Unfortunately, none of the current reviews are for the PC edition, as the copies sent out to press were for PS4. As such, we don't have an Arkham Knight review ready for you, and won't until we're able to get our hands on PC code.

Batman: Arkham Knight's PC performance is far from assured. Arkham City had some significant problems with DirectX 11 at launch, and Arkham Knight's system requirements are pretty meaty—recommending a GTX 760 and i7-3770 CPU, with even higher specifications for "Ultra".

Warner Bros hasn't said when PC code will be available, or why it currently isn't, and so we can't say for sure when our review will be ready. Rest assured that we'll be testing every aspect—from swishy cape to interactive paper debris—just as soon as we get access. As with The Witcher 3, we'll be offering first impressions and performance analysis, and flagging up any potential issues the PC version may have.

In the meantime, have a gander at our massive round-up of everything you need to know about Batman: Arkham Knight.