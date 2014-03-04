Batman: Arkham Knight announced, will feature driveable Batmobile

Holy crunching punches, readers! Warner Brothers have revealed the third Rocksteady Arkham game, which will be called Batman: Arkham Knight. Billed as the "explosive finale" to the series, it'll feature a larger open world, and a now driveable Batmobile to navigate it. A new trailer sets the scene, opening with a parental monologue, and ending with the inevitable fisticuffs.

"Batman faces the ultimate threat against the city he is sworn to protect," explains the trailer's description. "The Scarecrow returns to unite an impressive roster of super villains, including Penguin, Two-Face and Harley Quinn, to destroy The Dark Knight forever."

Perhaps more exciting than the bosses, or the return of Arkham series to its original creators, is the scope of the city. The Batmobile wouldn't have made sense in the scale of the previous games, so that it's included here suggests a much bigger area to play around in.

Better still, we don't have years to wait. The game will be released for PC, PS4 and Xbone sometime later this year. All in all, it sounds like an exciting return to Gotham, even if it's hard to glean too much info from the trailer's CGI. That said, it would have been nice if WB could have held off on their pre-order bonus announcement until sometime after the actual announcement.