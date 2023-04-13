Bandai Namco games are coming to GeForce Now. But no, not Elden Ring

By Jacob Ridley
published

Little Nightmares and Little Nightmares II will be available to stream on the service, with the latter offering RTX features.

Little Nightmares 2
(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

Nvidia has just announced a new games publisher for its GeForce Now cloud streaming service: Bandai Namco, or more specifically Bandai Namco Europe. That's probably why the first load of games to make it onto the streaming service appear to all be from European developers. Such as Little Nightmares, Little Nightmares II, 11-11 Memories Retold, and Get Even.

Little Nightmares II will also support RTX visuals, but only if you're signed up to Ultimate and Priority GeForce Now tiers.

That's another good haul for the game streaming service, which has been gradually winning back favour with major publishers after a few dismissed it early on. Though, I did get excited at the prospect of Elden Ring beamed to my many devices from the cloud only to realise shortly after that it's not actually coming. Darn. Elden Ring would've been a great get for GeForce Now at the game's launch, but even today I would be pretty keen to play it on my Samsung TV.

Speaking of TVs, there's good news for LG 2023 TV owners in the mix today, as GeForce Now will beam 4K directly to your screen without the need for an external device like the Nvidia Shield.

Hopefully Bandai Namco softening its stance in Europe will lead to the Japanese publisher bringing more of its library to the streaming service. There's definitely more to come, anyways, as Nvidia notes "Little Nightmares and Little Nightmares II, Get Even and 11-11 Memories Retold are the first of many Bandai Namco titles arriving to the cloud this week."

Nvidia GeForce Now Elden Ring check

(Image credit: Nvidia)

But, for now, it looks like Elden Ring support will have to wait, so it's back to the Steam Deck (opens in new tab) to play that particular game on-the-go.

