Baldur's Gate 3's next 'big' patch has been slightly delayed

The next patch for Baldur's Gate 3 is going to be "a big one" according to a recent tweet from Larian Studios, but sadly we'll have to wait one whole day longer than we expected. The release of Patch 3 will be pushed from September 21st to September 22nd giving them time to "ensure thorough testing".

Other than it being confirmed that full Mac support is coming at last, it's unknown what changes the next patch will bring. The fact that it is going to be a pretty substantial patch has me holding my eyelids open in anticipation of what's on its way.

Patch 3 is coming, and it’s a big one. To ensure thorough testing, we’re releasing Patch 3 this Friday, September 22 instead.Thanks for your patience, all! 🙏 https://t.co/Ex8hrMOHNqSeptember 20, 2023 See more

Baldur's Gate 3 has been a monumental success so far and the continued patches, fixes, and support from Larian are just fuelling the internal (engine) fire we all hold for this game. Despite still having so much to discover myself, the idea of even more to come is making my mouth water.

The consistent updates and mod support provides it with a strong foundation and lasting power. Skyrim was released in 2011 and we're still doing a list of the best mods in 2023 due to its depth and the passion of its community. Hopefully in 10 years time I'll still be eldritch blasting goblins' faces off and writing about it for the same reasons. Baldur's Gate 3 is based on a system that was built for infinite storytelling and endless adventures, so let's hope this is just the start of something that will last much longer.

If you haven't started your adventure yet then now could be a great time to jump in. If you're feeling a little intimidated then no need to worry, we have a whole host of Baldur's Gate 3 guides on how to get started, where to find cool weapons and gear and, most importantly, who to romance.