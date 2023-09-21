Baldur's Gate 3 is finally getting an appearance-changing NPC, praise Mystra

It's about time—Baldur's Gate 3 has a lovely little character creator, giving you a wide range of choices to tickle your Tav's fancy. But there's been a lingering curse in the game since launch day: once you leave character creation, you're stuck that way forever. Well, with the upcoming Patch 3 arriving September 22, no longer.

This was revealed by a post on the official Baldur's Gate 3 Twitter today—less than an hour ago at the time of writing. I'm that excited.

The magic mirror does come with a few caveats. Firstly, you won't be able to change your character's race or body type. The latter's a bit disappointing, but the former makes total sense. Your character's race does provide stat benefits and abilities in Baldur's Gate 3. There's also a bunch of specific racial dialogue tags in-game, and I can't imagine how tweaking that mid-playthrough would work.

You will, however, be able to change everything else, including your character's voice and pronouns. This will all be achieved through a magic mirror which "lives in your camp", and I wonder if the word 'lives' means it'll be voiced. Though given Withers' predilection for dunking on you if you don't enter a relationship in time, I might be better off not having sentient furniture ready to tell me I'm not the fairest paladin of them all.

Larian are also clear that you won't be able to alter the appearance of Origin characters. Again, it makes sense. For several of them, their appearance, race, and yes—even their hairstyle—hold big story significance. Adding in exceptions would, similarly, be a nightmare.

Still, this is a long-overdue feature and I'm glad it's coming to the game. I'm still getting surprised by the elbow grease Larian Studios is showing by getting these updates out so fast. I can't wait to give my future playthroughs a hairdo or three—or, in the case of my new, bald and evil necromancer (no correlation), a wig.