Baldur's Gate 3's biggest hotfix yet addresses more than 200 issues and makes your dog a better digger

The subject of one big change is Scratch, a dog (an actual dog, not a disguised demon from the Nine Hells) who can be recruited into your party as a loyal and trustworthy pet. You can pet Scratch and play fetch with him, and following the update he'll also be able to sniff out good spots to dig for treasure himself, which will hopefully lead him to discover more and better things to bring to you.

The update also fixes a problem with spell slots that was preventing multiclassed players from leveling up, a cross-save issue that was causing games to become stuck while syncing, a crash that could occur "when selecting a summon without a hotbar while a deck in the hotbar was maximised" (I'm guessing that one didn't affect a whole lot of people), and another "edge case issue" that was preventing people from taking a Long Rest.

As with the previous hotfix, this one contains a number of spoilers, which are covered up in the full patch notes on Steam, and let me emphasize even more than last time that Larian is not kidding. As a dutiful news guy, I went through all the patch notes including the spoiler bits, and one immediately caught my eye as a legitimate "holy cow!" moment. I will say no more for fear of spoiling it for anyone else (even though I desperately want to at least drop a clever hint), but suffice it to say: Holy cow!

One thing absent from the hotfix patch notes is any mention of an update to the Baldur's Gate 3 credits to add Brazilian localizers who had been left out. The missing credits came to light earlier this week and prompted an apology from Altagram Group, which took full responsibility for the omission. Larian said at the time that the missing credits would be added in the next hotfix (which would be this one) but Altagram Group was less specific, saying in its apology that the credits will be added "in an upcoming patch."

Larian also said today that it is continuing to work on the first "serious patch" for Baldur's Gate 3, although there's no word on when that will be live at this point. The patch notes for Baldur's Gate 3 hotfix 3 (minus the spoilers, because holy cow) are below.

CRASHES AND BLOCKERS

Fixed an issue with spell slots that would prevent you from levelling up while multiclassing.



Fixed an edge case issue preventing you from initiating a Long Rest.



Fixed a cross-save issue causing you to get stuck syncing indefinitely, which prevented saving and loading.



Fixed a crash that would occur when selecting a summon without a hotbar while a deck in the hotbar was maximised.

MULTIPLAYER

Fixed the Hireling UI from being split in half on each monitor in splitscreen.



Fixed some visual artefacts appearing on split-screen when using Vulkan.



Wyll now correctly recognises and confronts Karlach when you speak to him with a Karlach avatar after another avatar has already spoken to him.

COMBAT

The guards in the Counting House will now continue pursuing you through the vault room.

Fixed a bug that would let you use the Hide action outside of your turn in combat.



Increased Isobel's AC to restore the intended balance.



Increased Glitterbeard's HP and Dexterity and gave him the Shield spell.

Added the NPCs in the drider's convoy to the same combat group.

Fixed an issue where gnolls took too much time to react during the start of their turn after their pack leader attacked them.

CHARACTER CREATION

Fixed mismatches between colours in Character Creation and in game, mainly affecting horns.

AUDIO

When things go south in Crèche Y'llek, the music now goes from mellow to metal.

GAMEPLAY

Fixed an issue preventing you from talking to Withers in Act 3.



Companions can now also trigger various tutorial pop-ups.



Scratch can now find digging spots by himself.



Fixed a hatch in the Emerald Grove not unlocking after a successful check.



The Devil's in the Details achievement can now be achieved by all party members, including followers.



Fixed an issue with crimes that meant you wouldn't get caught committing a crime if another party member had already committed a more severe crime and resolved it peacefully.



You now consistently get the Bloodless condition the morning after Astarion bites you.



Fixed a bug allowing you to spam party members' voiced lines near the log where you can recruit Karlach.



Wyll no longer says you should find and slay Karlach after you've recruited her.



If Jatlo is still disguised after the shadow curse has been lifted, he will now drop his disguise when attacked.



Made sure Youth Vis'kiir looks like he's cleaning before you talk to him in Crèche Y'llek.



Fixed the hatchery and infirmary map markers in Crèche Y'llek.

Removed ownership from the portraits of Lohse and Sebille so that taking them is not a crime.



Increased the bounds of the Inquisitor's room in Crèche Y'llek so that the game doesn't think you've left if you enter one of the side rooms.



When playing as Shadowheart, telling Astarion about your affiliation with Shar now affects his approval rating.



Astarion will now be better at remembering whether you've seen his back.



You can no longer loot the items belonging to the Inquisitor in Crèche Y'llek without consequence.



Fixed the range indicators on the orthon's quickly ticking mines.

Fixed the explosion VFX for the toy chest in the barn in Wyrm's Crossing.



Added a proper name to a note in Sharess' Caress.

Interacting with certain rune slates on the nautiloid now correctly triggers the narrator's line.

Removed duplicated furniture in the Elfsong Tavern.



Made a door in the Elfsong Tavern indestructible.



Fixed edge cases where characters would not correctly attach to the game grid, causing knock-on issues.

JOURNAL

Fixed the journal not updating after you meet the pale individuals at Fraygo's Flophouse.



The journal now updates correctly for the Rescue the Trapped Man quest.



Dame Guisarme now reacts more accurately to your progress in the Investigate the Murders quest.



Fixed an inaccurate line in the Help the Hag Survivors quest.



Fixed a misleading journal update in the Find the Mushroom Picker quest.



Updated Wyll's map marker to make a quest objective more precise.



Made it easier to resolve the Wake Up Art Cullagh quest if you follow up with Art.



Fixed a confusing map marker and added an extra step for clarity in the Find the Nightsong quest.



Improved the journal entry flow for the Solve the Open Hand Temple Murders quest.

FLOW AND SCRIPTING

Removed a dialogue option that's no longer relevant when talking to Karlach.

Fixed Astarion mentioning things that haven't happened yet if you romance him early on.



Fixed Avatar Gale's hunger not progressing if doesn't meet Tara before leaving the nautiloid crash site.



Fixed an issue that prevented Brakkal from triggering the correct dialogue when he's being released if his goblin guards left with Minthara for the raid.



Minthara now reacts more appropriately if you kill all the tieflings.



Removed unnecessary VFX in a dialogue with Raphael at Last Light.



Fixed Glut saying the wrong line when he reanimates a spore servant.



Made the dialogue options with Therezzyn more relevant if you've already been to the hatchery.

Fixed the same dialogue option appearing twice when interacting with the Mirror of Loss.



Kled will now play the correct dialogues in Old Garlow's Place.



Made sure Lakrissa and Alfira don't appear in the Elfsong Tavern if you didn't save them.

Fixed some wrong lines playing when you reach a late stage of the game.



Fixed Toobin thinking you have a runepowder bomb when you don't.

Fixed Havkelaag accepting the gith egg via dialogue when he doesn't have enough gold for it, and made it impossible to pickpocket back if you sold it to him.



Korrilla is now better at recognising how you responded to Raphael's deal.



Swapped two couples in the Elfsong Tavern so that they sit at the right tables.

Fixed Jaheira not returning to her human form once she leaves your party.

Fixed some incorrect options showing up in dialogue with Halsin about a particular drow couple.

UI

Made Blue Behir Dice permanently available on all platforms with just the base game.



Fixed the UI seemingly disappearing because the game thinks a character is still in a dialogue, which could happen when going into a dialogue in the middle of combat.



Fixed the Attack button disappearing from the dialogue UI after loading a savegame made during a dialogue.

CINEMATICS