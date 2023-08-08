Baldur's Gate 3 patch fixes githyanki penises, gnome underwear, and some funky dialogue issues

Larian Studios has released another hotfix for Baldur's Gate 3, and you'll be pleased to know (or maybe not, I suppose) that githyanki characters will no longer be accidentally exposing their private bits to the world.

For the record, this is unrelated to the intentional nudity in Baldur's Gate 3, which is plentiful and can be switched on and off at will—a feature that caught a number of streamers by surprise when the game went live last week.

No, this was a clipping bug, which according to the patch notes for the latest hotfix was causing penises C and D—and yes, Baldur's Gate 3 does offer a remarkable variety of user-selectable genitalia—to protrude through some githyanki clothing.

And that's not the only fix related to inadvertently exposed naughty bits in Baldur's Gate 3. The hotfix also ensures that "male gnome sorcerers are no longer missing their undies."



You can tell Larian takes these problems seriously—director of publishing Michael Douse even apologized for the state of Baldur's dicks on Twitter:

(Image credit: Michael Douse (Twitter))

In addition to patching up those genitalia oopsies, Larian has also done some work on its dialogue scenes, fixing an issue that could cause you to get stuck in dialogue or crash when reloading a save made mid-conversation. The hotfix also claims to eliminate the long fade-to-black transitions that often followed listening in to dialogue in multiplayer and to remove "pauses and long silences in over 200 dialogues."

All joking aside (and for the record, the joking will never actually be set aside), Baldur's Gate 3 has had a remarkably smooth, bug-light launch given its size and complexity. There are nearly 300 fixes in this update, almost double the number in the first hotfix, but they remain relatively minor: Frustrating if you experience a crash or sub-par performance, yes, but we really haven't seen any widespread dealbreakers or showstoppers at this point. And given that literally hundreds of thousands of players have been enthusiastically powering through the game for the better part of a week (at this moment, Baldur's Gate 3 remains ahead of Dota 2 for second place on Steam's most played chart), I think it's unlikely we will.

Knock on wood, yes.

Speaking of knocking on wood, don't forget that Baldur's Gate 3 dick mods are also now available. Hey, I told you the jokes wouldn't really be put aside.

The full Baldur's Gate 3 hotfix 2 patch notes are below. Larian also asked players to continue reporting any issues they encounter through its support page.

CRASHES AND BLOCKERS

Fixed an issue causing you to get stuck in dialogue.

Fixed a potential crash when reloading a savegame made mid-dialogue.

Fixed being unable to enter the Shadowfell if you saved while the prompt was on screen.

Fixed a crash caused by the UI.

Fixed a potential crash when saving while standing on a surface during combat or in Turn-Based Mode.

Fixed a rare blocker when loading a savegame made in camp that would cause a party member to spawn outside of camp.

Fixed a potential crash when choosing to stop listening in on a dialogue.

Fixed a potential crash when applying dye to an item outside of the inventory or through non-conventional means, such as the Reward panel.

Fixed a potential multiplayer crash when the client touches the transponder on the nautiloid and leaves the party, and then the host tries to open Party View.

Fixed a potential crash caused by the game trying to load the Character Creation UI when you are no longer in Character Creation.

Fixed a potential crash related to the tooltips of items that grant skill advantages but don't have an owner.

Fixed a rare PhysX crash.

Fixed a rare crash related to moving items.

MULTIPLAYER

Fixed long fade-outs when listening in on dialogues in multiplayer.

GAMEPLAY

Penises C and D no longer clip through some githyanki clothing.

Male gnome sorcerers are no longer missing their undies.

Fixed an infinite loop that could occur with spells like Minor Illusion, where the enemy and the illusion would repeatedly enter and leave combat.

Fixed necromites not joining the combat with Ketheric.

Fixed enemies on the upper floor of Moonrise entering combat with those on the lower floor.

Fixed Voss' dragon reappearing after the githyanki scene near the Mountain Pass.

Fixed a book in Moonrise Towers showing an internal variable name instead of the correct content.

Fixed an issue preventing the boss fight with Ketheric from progressing.

UI

Removed the version number that was below the minimap.

Improved UI stability by preventing possible crashes and possible savegame corruption.

ENGINE

Fixed issues with rendering on Vulkan when minimising the game.

Added additional multiplayer servers and server scaling support.

Fixed an issue causing the wrong refresh rates to be applied if the game was not running in fullscreen.

CINEMATICS