Baby Steps is a 'literal walking simulator' from Bennett Foddy that looks like QWOP-ing your way through Skyrim

Nate is an unemployed (and from the looks of it, unemployable) sad sack. He sprawls on the couch in his parent's basement in a grubby onesie, smoking weed and eating junk food, until his TV asks him "Are you still watching One Piece?"

But then Nate discovers an amazing power: walking. Transported to a mysterious, misty world, Nate must put one foot in front of the other—which is going to be harder than you might expect because Baby Steps is a "literal walking simulator" co-developed by Bennett Foddy, the person behind extremely difficult movement games QWOP and Getting Over It.

"Explore a world shrouded in mist, one step at a time," reads a press release. "Hike the serene mountains by placing each footstep yourself, in original physics-based gameplay from the minds behind Ape Out and Getting Over It. Take in the sights, fall in love with the local fauna, and try to find meaning in a wasted life."

The trailer is hilarious—even years after QWOP I can't help laughing at any game with awkward walking, stumbling, and falling. The misty world gives me a bit of a Skyrim vibe with those rocky mountain passes, misty fields, muddy roads, and darkened caverns Nate haltingly and uncertainty steps, staggers, and trips his way though. I can't wait to play it, and I'm especially curious about the control system we'll be using to place each of Nate's awkward footsteps.

Baby Steps isn't just about walking: As you see in the trailer there are encounters with other characters, such as when Nate kicks over a rock pile and angers one of the locals. And there's more, according to the Baby Steps feature list:

Fully-simulated physics based walking

A world that seems to come alive with a dynamic soundtrack built up out of four hundred and twenty beats and vibes

A lengthy trek up a mountain-sized mountain that you can explore at your own pace, or slower

Fully dynamic onesie soilage system

Non-collectible hats

Hats you can't collect, a special system to dirty up your onesie, and no ticking clock to make you race? Yes, I am very interested in Baby Steps. Sadly, the game won't be setting foot on our PCs until 2024.