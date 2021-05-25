Axiom Verge 2 is delayed, but there's a free 'making-of' documentary you can watch instead

Three months after Axiom Verge 2 was finally confirmed for PC as an Epic Games Store exclusive, it has been delayed. Instead of landing sometime in the first half of 2021 as expected, creator Thomas Happ announced that he needs just a little more time to get it done, and so instead it will be out sometime in the third quarter of the year, putting it between July 1 and September 30.

"I could go into a long spiel about why it’s taking longer than I originally forecast, but I don’t want to get too bogged down into technical details," Happ said. "Suffice it to say that the game will be better for the additional time, and I won’t have to burn myself out crunching to hit a date that I set for myself."

To help soothe the sting of disappointment, Happ has made a behind-the-scenes documentary on the making of Axiom Verge free on Steam and streamable on IGN.

The documentary was filmed by 2 Player Productions, whose previous projects include deep dives into Mojang and Double Fine, and was originally created for what Happ described as "our disastrous foray into the world of retail" with the Axiom Verge Multiverse Edition. As Dan Adelman of Leadman Games explained in this 2019 Twitter thread, the release of the Multiverse Edition was deeply troubled and ultimately resulted in a lawsuit against publisher Badland Games.

Axiom Verge 2, if you haven't already heard, is "part of the same story" as Axiom Verge, but is "a completely new game," with new characters, abilities, enemies, and world. It can also apparently be played before or after the original, so if you want to jump straight into the new game without fear of missing out and then maybe check out the first game later—which is definitely worth your time, by the way. You can find out more about what's coming at axiomverge2.com.