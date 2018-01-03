Awesome Games Done Quick 2018 starts this Sunday

The 2018 rendition of the speedrunning extravaganza Awesome Games Done Quick will begin with a preshow set to start at 11:30 am ET/8:30 am PT this Sunday. Following that, the action will move straight into a week-long, non-stop show featuring more than 150 speedrunners and the games they like to play.

Speedrunning is the art of blowing through a game as fast as humanly possible, breaking the rules and taking advantage of glitches and bugs along the way. It's not everyone's kind of fun, but there is something undeniably impressive in being able to finish Divinity: Original Sin in 23 minutes (which is slightly less time than it takes me to roll up a single character), and the effort required to develop that ability speaks to an obvious dedication. These players clearly love their games.

It's all for a good cause, too. AGDQ and its summertimer sister, Summer Games Done Quick, have raised more than $12 million for charities since the running began in 2010. 100 percent of donations made during AGDQ 2018 will go to support the Prevent Cancer Foundation.

As always, the lineup of speedruns covers a tremendous range of games, from major triple-A releases to niche indie fare and old-time classics including Skyrim, Hollow Knight, Metal Gear Solid, Super Lovely Planet, Serious Sam 3, Dishonored, Diablo, Pop'n Twinbee: Rainbow Bell Adventure, Halo 5: Guardians, and my pick of the litter, the brilliant Enviro-Bear 2000. The full schedule is available at gamesdonequick.com, and you can get a taste of what's in store in this look at seven must-watch runs from last year's Summer Games Done Quick event.