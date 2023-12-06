How to find Nor in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

You are asked to find Nor shortly after arriving at the Resistance headquarters in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora . They left the encampment and you need to use your Na'vi senses to find clues and track them down. The start of the quest is simple to figure out, but it's easy to become disoriented when you need to work out how to climb up the cliffs near Tapestry Falls.

The vastness of the world of Pandora is exciting when you're just setting off to explore, but in certain instances, like trying to find Nor, it can be a little overwhelming when the exact route you need to take is unclear. With that in mind, here's how to climb the cliffs near Tapestry Falls and find Nor.

How to find Nor at the top of Tapestry Falls

Image 1 of 3 The path will double back on itself but continue to the passage between the cliffs. (Image credit: Ubisoft) A pond and a large tree is found at the top of the passage. (Image credit: Ubisoft) A large log has fallen diagonally across a small waterfall. You can pass beneath it. (Image credit: Ubisoft)

Once you've used your Na'vi senses to find the scent trail, you can follow it up the slope until you reach a small pond with a Lift Vine leading upwards on the opposite side. From this point on, the scent trail disappears and you need to find Nor on your own.

Follow the path of colourful pink flowers and climb any Lift Vines you find.

Your path will almost double back on itself but continue to follow it upwards, taking you through a space between two cliffs.

At the top, you'll find a shallow pool, and a big tree directly ahead.

Wade through the water and pull yourself out on the small ledge on the other side.

From here, you could potentially go in several different directions, and most of these will leave you in places where you won't be able to climb higher, and you'll simply fall back down trying. It also doesn't help that you're likely still getting used to your new Air Boost ability, and it takes a little practice to figure out how far you can jump.

What you're actually looking for is the large diagonal log that has fallen across the opening between two cliff faces. You'll see pink fungus and blue plants growing on it, as well as a small waterfall just beneath it. You can jump across to the opening—beneath the log—from the right side, though it might take a few tries to get lined up properly. Check the screenshots above if you're unsure what to look for.

From here, the path becomes fairly linear again, and you'll see a Lift Vine directly ahead of you when you swim through the shallow water. Follow the path upwards, climbing a few more Lift Vines as you go and you'll eventually find Nor right at the top, next to a campfire.