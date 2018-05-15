Zone of the Enders: The 2nd Runner Mars release date set

Last September, we learned that Shuyo Murata and Hideo Kojima's Zone of the Enders: The 2nd Runner was en route to PC. This September, we'll get to play it—as the third-person mech action slasher is due September 6, 2018.

Having first starred on PlayStation 2 consoles in 2003, Zone of the Enders: The 2nd Runner Mars—or M∀RS, as it's stylised—is a 4K remaster that supports VR. It comes with a host of new features too, not least a 'Pro Mode' controller setup, best suited to rapid-fire attacks; and a 'Very Easy' difficulty setting, which, as the name suggests, dials back enemy aggression.

Moreover, training modules and a mini-map offer extra support for new faces, while a 3D Hangar, a 3D Model Viewer, and a Cinematic Theatre are designed with ZoE's virtual reality support in mind.

Here's another look at the Zone of the Enders: The 2nd Runner Mars comparison trailer, which contrasts this outing, the HD slant that featured on Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 consoles, and the 2003 original.

Again, Zone of the Enders: The 2nd Runner Mars in due September 6 on PC via Steam. There, it'll cost £24.99/your regional equivalent.