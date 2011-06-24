Yogscast try out Minecraft's quirkiest mod maps

The Yogscast is a series of youtube videos in which adventurers Lewis and Simon, aka Xephos and Honeydew, play through a game of their choice, narrating their adventures as they go. They've gained remarkable success with their adventures in World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King and Cataclysm, and are well into a lengthy Minecraft survival series .

Most recently, however, they've taken a break from their survival campaign to play through a number of Minecraft mods recommended by members of the Yogcast forums. The brilliant Lost map shown above is just one of a selection that also includes a visit to the starship Enterprise , and a journey through a world of floating planets . The Yogscast team provide funny and playful introductions to some of Minecraft's most spectacular undiscovered maps.

You can find all of their videos on the Yogscast youtube channel . For more Minecraft mods, check out our pick of ten of the best .