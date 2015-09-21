Worlds Adrift gameplay trailer soars in, reminds us it exists

It's been a long time since we heard about Worlds Adrift – Bossa Studios' ambitious physics-driven MMO. The trailer above doesn't accompany any new announcement or anything, but it definitely proves the game still exists. Watch as spritely young humans soar between suspended islands, occasionally taking time out to destroy airships.

Worlds Adrift uses new Improbable server technology, which is also powering one of Dean Hall's new projects. When I spoke to Bossa earlier this year they said Worlds Adrift would launch into Early Access at some point this year, though whether that still holds true is yet to be seen. In the meantime, you can register your interest in 'exclusive access' to the game over here.