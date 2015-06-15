Dean Hall's next game is Ion, an "emergent narrative MMO"

DayZ creator Dean Hall has been working with technology company Improbable on a new game. At Microsoft's E3 press conference today, he revealed that Ion is an "emergent narrative massively-multiplayer online game"—well, that's not unexpected from Hall.

"Players will build, live in and inevitably die in huge floating galactic constructions as humanity makes its first steps colonizing the universe," according to the trailer description. "Technology from Improbable allows ION to have a massive interconnected universe with fully simulated environments such as power grids, air pressure and heat; all to help stave off the unending vacuum of space."

Check out the trailer below: