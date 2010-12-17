World of Warcraft boss defeated by 300 naked Orcs

Gamon is a drunk level 85 warrior who likes to hang out in the inn at the Horde city of Orgrimmar. Unlike most NPCs, anyone can walk up and start a fight with him. While tempting, it's generally a bad idea. Gamon has been known to unleash the crush on teams of top level players. With his colossal axe and obscene strength, he's capable of taking on anything.

Well, almost anything. It turns out not even Gamon can handle a tide of three hundred naked level 1 Orcs. The attack has to be seen to be believed. Fortunately, the whole thing was recorded. You'll find the incredible video below.