World of Tanks adds the Centurion, an Australian Army tank

Much has happened in the, uh, world of World of Tanks of late. A huge new 1.0 launch rolled out in March, introducing new revamped HD maps, a whole new map in the form of Glacier, as well as an overhaul to the engine itself. If you haven't played World of Tanks for a while, or never have, it now looks much nicer than it used to.

But more recently, the game rolled out a new Australian Army tank in the form of the Centurion Mk5.1. According to Wargaming, this tank was standard in the Australian Army between 1950 and 1970, and in the game it features "reinforced front armor, improved machine guns and a more powerful engine", compared to the British Centurion Mk. V.

The company has increased its focus on Australia of late: as of November last year there are now ANZ servers, which operate between the prime time of 6pm and 2am AEDT. Less Australia focused, was the introduction of Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon as a playable captain last month.

Check out a trailer for the Cunturion Mk5.1 below: