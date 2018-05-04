Legendary Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon is a playable captain in World of Tanks

Gianluigi Buffon, for those unaware, is an Italian professional football/soccer player. He's a handsome, hugely successful goalkeeper and has played more than 500 games for Juventus over 17 years. Last month, he lost the plot and was sent off during a Champions League quarter final. This week, he's announced a partnership with World of Tanks that lets players recruit him as a tank commander.

I'm not joking.

The collaboration marks the addition of 11 new Italian tanks in WoT, that boast a "never-before-seen auto-reloader mechanic". The units are lightly armored and compact, so says publisher Wargaming, which let players circle enemy squads and drag them out of position, before moving in for the kill.

"At the dizzying heights of Tier VIII and higher, the big boys come out to play with their futuristic post-WWII designs," says Wargaming. "Here, players will get their hands on the unique autoreloader mechanic that lets them choose from two different playstyles: go full Rambo and fill foes full of lead before heading for cover; or take things slow and pop off shots while saving those crucial rounds for later."

So what does the World Cup, UEFA Cup, umpteen Serie A title-winning, FIFA 100 stalwart Gianluigi Buffon think of all of this?

"There’re always new challenges ready to knock you down, but your teammates are here to back you up. And having a few tanks at your command makes life a little easier," says the Old Lady stopper. "If you think you’re up for it, then join me in World of Tanks!"

In-game, Buffon lends his likeness and voiceover to World of Tanks as an 'Italian Crew' tank commander on the frontline. Result.