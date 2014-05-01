Wolfenstein: The New Order system requirements announced

Would you like to shoot robo-Nazis in an alternate universe 1960s? You've got two options: use a time machine, or a videogame-playing computer. Given that you're not reading TimeMachineOwner.com, I'll assume you've chosen the second. In that case, you may want to check Bethesda's recently announced requirements , explaining what parts are needed to power their bombastic shooter. No, a flux capacitor isn't one of them. That's time machines again.

Here's what you'll need:



64-bit Windows 7/Windows 8

Intel Core i7 or equivalent AMD

4 GB System RAM

50 GB free HDD space

GeForce 460, ATI Radeon HD 6850

High Speed Internet Connection

Steam account and activation required

Wolfenstein is running on id Tech 5, which means it's no big surprise that its RAM and GPU suggestions are as low as they are. What is a surprise is the CPU: an i7 is a reasonably high-end CPU requirement, given the other specs. It's not yet clear whether these are recommended or minimum requirements. Hopefully it's the former, otherwise a lot of machines could struggle to match the game's needs.

Wolfenstein: The New Order is due out May 20th.