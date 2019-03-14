Windjammers 2 gameplay trailer showcases high-speed death-frisbee action

Windjammers 2 was announced last year with a cinematic teaser that was epic (and epically silly). But the explosive, electrifying, exquisitely-mustachioed back-and-forth battle to the death depicted in the video isn't exactly representative of arcade air-hockey action. For that, we can look to a new trailer released today, which retains the mustache but intercuts it with clips of actual gameplay.

The trailer features Windjammers veterans Wessel and Mita, as well as new characters Max and Grace, showing off some of the new abilities they'll bring to the court including jumps, smashes, and slapshots. Developer Dotemu said the game's "gorgeously fluid" hand-drawn art and visual effects "bring the series’ signature flair to life, making every scored point look and feel as badass as Tony Hawk’s 900 at the X Games." I assume that means it's good.

The original Windjammers was released in 1994 for the Neo Geo, and has been re-released over the years since for the Wii Virtual Console, PS4, and PS Vita, but Windjammers 2 will mark its first appearance on PC. It's expected to be out later this year.