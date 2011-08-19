Which version of Deus Ex: Human Revolution should you get?

Deus Ex: Human Revolution comes out next week, and it's incredibly, ridiculously good. Unfortunately, Square Enix have given retailers a confusing array of different versions of the game that come with different amounts of bonus content. To add to the confusion, Valve just released a huge batch of Deus Ex themed Team Fortress 2 items that you get for pre-ordering the game on Steam. And the 'Augmented Edition' means different things depending on where you buy it.

I hate this stuff. Apart from the confusion, it's annoying to be made to feel like you're not getting the complete experience when you just buy the game itself. But they've done it, so we might as well sort through the mess and figure out where you get the best deal.

Be aware that we can only go by what retailers say they'll give you - we can't guarantee they're getting their own listings right. In most cases, retailers don't specify whether their offers will still be available after launch. Since the official Deus Ex site lists all the in-game content as pre-order bonuses, we're assuming it won't be.

The game alone

This is what I reviewed, and what I gave 94% to - it's complete in and of itself, and you don't need anything else for it to be an amazing game and a worthy prequel to Deus Ex. Here's where we've seen it cheapest.

Where to get it:

The Explosive Mission Pack

On top of the standard game, some retailers give you this batch of in-game bonus stuff:

Exclusive mission: Tong's Rescue



Multi-shot Grenade Launcher



Remote-Detonated Explosive Device



Automatic Unlocking Device

We haven't been given any of it yet, so I can't tell you how good the mission is or whether any of these extras are overpowered. But obviously it's annoying to feel you're missing out on content unless you get this. There's another set of bonus content called the Tactical Enhancement pack, but since it doesn't include the extra mission and is mutually exclusive with this one, it's probably not a good idea.

Where to get it:

The Augmented Edition

In both territories, there's an Augmented Edition of the game - a sort of collector's box set. In the Europe, it comes with all the bonus in-game content it's possible to get - as it damn well should. But in the US and on Steam, bizarrely, it doesn't come with any of the in-game content. You can only get some of it by pre-ordering from certain retailers like GameStop. I think that sucks. US readers, do let us know in the comments if you find anywhere Stateside selling the whole package.

If you do buy it from GameStop in the US, it comes with all the bolded items below - the same in-game stuff as the regular edition from there. In Europe, from Game.co.uk, it comes with everything below:



40-page Artbook



44-minute making-of



Motion comic



Game soundtrack



E3 Trailer and animated storyboard



Exclusive mission: Tong's Rescue



Multi-shot Grenade Launcher



Remote-Detonated Explosive Device



Automatic Unlocking Device



Double-barrel Shotgun



Silenced Sniper Rifle



10,000 extra credits



Warning: from previous experience , I can tell you the game feels balanced for not starting with 10,000 extra credits. You can use credits to buy Praxis Points, the level-up currency, and the early shortage of those is part of what makes level-up decisions so interesting. I hope the extra credits are optional in this package.

Where to get it:

The Team Fortress 2 Items

There are eight new Deus Ex-themed weapons and hats in Team Fortress 2 that you get for free if you pre-order either the regular or Augmented editions on Steam. But wait! You can also craft these items, find them in game, trade for them or just buy them in the Mann Co store - the weapons are very reasonably priced.

Since the Steam edition doesn't come with any of the in-game stuff for Deus Ex: Human Revolution, and we don't yet know if and when that will be available by any other means, you're probably best buying it elsewhere. You'll still be adding it to your Steam games when you install it, since it's a Steamworks game.

Where to get it:

Personally, I'm going for the Augmented Edition from Game.co.uk. My guess is that the extra content will come as DLC codes you can manually enter in Steam, in which case I'll avoid the one for the 10,000 extra credits. Shame that the launch of such a great game is marred by being nickel-and-dimed for in-game content - if it makes the game better, it should just be in there for everyone. If it doesn't, they shouldn't be charging for it.

But if they're going to, then yes: I do kinda want a silenced sniper rifle.