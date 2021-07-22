Where to find a Ferrari in Fortnite

Fortnite has introduced the Ferrari 296 GTB as a new drivable vehicle, and you know a brand crossover like that is going to come with some new challenges to get players into the driver's seat. As you might imagine, Ferraris have become a hot commodity during battle royale matches, making it pretty tough to complete those challenges, much less get your hands on a car.

So we've done the research and found the locations you can find a Ferrari car with some relative consistency. Just keep in mind that you won't be the only one gunning for it.

We also recommend grabbing a pair of offroad tires if you plan on taking your Ferrari across the map to get to other challenges.

Also make sure you're keeping an eye on that gas gauge. Using boost will cause your Ferrari to quickly drain fuel, and anything less than a full tank will likely run out faster than you'd think.

Here's where to find Ferrari cars in Fortnite.

Ferrari locations in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

You'll find Ferrari cars in Fortnite at both Believer Beach and Lazy Lakes. At Believer Beach, I've found a Ferrari parked in the lot outside of the hotel building on the east side of town. There also appears to be an IO chest nearby, so it's not a terrible start to a match. Another Ferrari may spawn at the gas station on the west side of town.

At Lazy Lakes, a Ferrari may spawn at the gas station or car dealership.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite Ferrari time trial tips

One of the main Ferrari challenges is to complete a time trial race at one of several locations on the map. If you check your map/challenge menu, you'll see the locations of each time trial pretty clearly marked. When you get to a location, look for the white light symbol floating above the road. Driving through that will start the time trials.

To complete the time trials, you'll need to hit each checkpoint and reach the final checkpoint before the timer runs out, as indicated by the shrinking circle above each checkpoint.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

I wouldn't recommend using the Ferrari's boost ability. Even though it gives you a great burst of speed, it burns through gas incredibly fast. If you start a time trial at anything other than a full tank, you'll probably run out before reaching the end.

Also make sure to stick to paved roads where possible. There will probably be a few shortcuts you can exploit by cutting across grass and dirt, but the Ferrari handles pretty much exactly like Fortnite's previous generic sports car: Smooth on paved roads and garbage on anything else. With a low ground clearance, you're also liable to snag a rock or something and go flying, ruining a time trial run.

