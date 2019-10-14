What did you play last week?

Lauren Morton played Indivisible, a cross between a JRPG and a platformer and every fantasy anime I've seen. Lauren liked its combat system, saying, "Indivisible's experimental battle system is its best aspect, blending the turn-based party structure of a JRPG with the moveset and combo memorization of Lab Zero's fighting game Skullgirls." It also features crossover characters from other indie games like Transistor and Shovel Knight.

Wes Fenlon hopped back into Left 4 Dead 2 to find a spooky Halloween mod. Among other October japes it turns the spitter into a spider-headed monstrosity that's real disturbing. No, sir, I don't like it. Coincidentally I played a bit of Left 4 Dead 2 last week as well, and it's still one of my favorite shooters.

(Image credit: Pine by Twirlbound/Kongregate)

What did Christopher Livingston do last week? "I've just poisoned an entire village of humanoid crocodiles with tainted meat in order to weaken its leader, the king of the Krockers." OK, cool. He's been playing Pine, a game of tribal diplomacy and apparently poisoning in an open-world of animal people.

Luke Kemp played Trine 4, a return-to-form for the series about a wizard, a thief, and a knight combining their abilities to defeat fairytale puzzles and boxes that need to be levitated. After Trine 3 went 3D to the consternation of fans, Trine 4 has returned to 2D apparently for the better.

Rick Lane played Ghost Recon Breakpoint, which has managed to disappoint even those who went into it with low expectations by ditching parts of Ghost Recon Wildlands that players liked and swapping in random bits of other Ubisoft games, like the format of Assassin's Creed Odyssey's dialogue. But, as Rick puts it, "instead of playing a flirtatious Greek mercenary who chats with Herodotus and argues with Socrates, you’re a dead-eyed pile of khaki chewing over plot exposition with Scientist #315."

(Image credit: Remedy)

As for me, I've been playing Remedy's latest third-person shooter Control. It's an intriguing setting—a government office full of paranormal objects that's on lockdown as everything gets loose at once—but that atmosphere's wasted on a generic action game, complete with crafting, superpowers, and boss fights. After dying to a boss called Salvador several times then hoofing it back from a checkpoint to try a different tactic and dying again, I'm calling it quits on this one. No amount of intriguing NPCs and audiologs are worth the boss fight jog.

Enough about us. What about you? Are you pretending to be Keanu Reeves' fight co-ordinator while playing John Wick Hex or watching everything go wrong because you delved too greedily and too deep in Noita? Let us know!