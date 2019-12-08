What did you play last week?

Andy Kelly has been testing out a variety of mods for Red Dead Redemption 2, including one that lets you transform into a bird and fly over the land you normally have to schlep across via horse. For a very different perspective on the Wild West, there's the mod that puts you in the gutter as a stumblebum drunk.

Wes Fenlon has been playing Halo Reach, the latest console-exclusive to come to PC in a year full of them. He's enjoying the opportunity to replay Bungie's goodbye to the Halo series with a mouse and keyboard, the civilized way to teabag an enemy.

(Image credit: Tomycase)

Rachel Watts played Shovel or Whip, a fan game that casts you as Miriam from Bloodstained in a boss fight against Shovel Knight, and the whole thing looks like a classic Castlevania game. It's probably not the weirdest crossover Shovel Knight has ever been in.

Luke Kemp played Darksiders Genesis, the action-RPG prequel to the Darksiders series, and declares this experimental jump across genres to be a successful one. He's not so enamored of the writing but that's the case with a lot of action-RPGs and it doesn't stop us looting and leveling for hours.

Jonathan Bolding and Tom Hatfield have both been playing Julian Gollop's new turn-based tactics game Phoenix Point. Jon's got the review, and Tom's got some tips and tricks in this guide. Sounds great to me, and definitely worth a play at some point, but maybe I'll hold off until after some of the bugs have been patched.

I've been playing Total War: Warhammer 2, finally finishing a Mortal Empires campaign with the Empire after abandoning my hopeless Dark Elf run. I actually won with a loss—after completing the rest of the to-do list I had to defeat the Chaos Lord Archaon, and devoted everything I had in the final battle to taking him out. My own army was shattered and ultimately fled, but not before focused fire had taken out Archaon. My general died on the field but achieved his objective, a doomed last stand which felt very Warhammer.

Enough about us. What about you? Has anyone checked out the recent Raft update, or played the Paranoia: Happiness is Mandatory RPG? Let us know!