What are you playing this weekend?

I can’t stop playing Dark Souls 2 and it’s going to kill me. OK, so that’s a bit of a redundant statement—of course The Hard Game will kill me, but I mean, I really can’t stop. Back when it first released, I forced myself through it so I could be part of the conversation, but I didn’t like what I played, and no one talked to me about it! Bum deal, if you ask me. Years later, I finally decided to give Scholar of the First Sin a try, if only to play through the three DLC expansions, which I heard were pretty damn good.

Big surprise: they’re pretty damn good. Thank goodness my partner is still studying abroad, because if she saw how I’ve been spending my days—well, I don’t want to think about it. Eat, sleep, Dark Souls, and so on. But, besides Dark Souls, I’ve dipped into a few new games throughout the week that I’m excited to play more of. First up is LawBreakers, the new FPS from Boss Key Studios (Cliff Bleszinski's new joint), and even though I’ve only played an hour, I’m surprised by how much I dig it. The classes came off as Overwatch imitations at first, but they’re mostly characterized by locomotion styles. There’s the lumbering rocket jumping character, an assassin with a grappling hook, a soldier with a sprint that basically turns him into an Unreal Tournament character for a few seconds, a chunky robot with a heavy charge dash and a powerful shotgun, and a bunch more I’ve yet to play with.

I know I’ll be soliciting PC Gamer Club members in our Discord server throughout the weekend to play with me. And you better play with me. I also dipped into West of Loathing, a slapstick comedy RPG from, surprise, the Kingdom of Loathing folks. Chris liked it a lot in his review, calling it “... a wonderfully written RPG adventure, both fun and funny from its opening credits to whenever it is you decide you've probably read every last word in the game and realize, regretfully, that you've finished.” I’m on track to agree with him completely. Oh, nearly forgot! I played and finished Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice too, and damn, it moved me. Read our review to see if it’s for you.

So what are you all playing this weekend? We want to hear stories from the games you’ve been digging lately, so be sure to share in whatever form best suits you in the comments below. We do ask that you avoid spoiling anything, though. This is a chance to chat with others about what you’ve been playing, either to vent or gush praise, and a fine opportunity to discover great games that would’ve missed otherwise.

And hey, if anyone is playing Rez Infinite in VR, let me know how it is! Wondering if it's worth digging up an Oculus to try it out.