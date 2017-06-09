We've got a sneak peak at 5 new cards from the next Shadowverse expansion

Earlier this year we had the pleasure of revealing eight new cards from digital CCG Shadowverse's Tempest of the Gods expansion. Now, only three months later, we get to do it again! This time we've got a first look at five cards from the game's next expansion, Wonderland Dreams.

The upcoming set is Shadowverse's fourth expansion and will similarly add 104 new cards to the total pool. As the name and art above might imply, Wonderland Dreams is a fairy tale themed expansion borrowing imagery and ideas from Alice in Wonderland and other stories. The set also has powerful synergies revolving around neutral cards, including the iconic 'Alice, Wonderland Explorer' card herself, as well as 'Caterpillar of Riddles' and 'Tove', both of which we have the privilege of revealing below.

Shadowverse is one of the best card games around, and its popularity isn't dwindling. In fact, developer Cygames announced it will be revealing the official trailer for Wonderland Dreams at our very own PC Gaming Show at E3. You can tune in here to catch that, and a whole lot of other amazing announcements (including something from XCOM 2), on June 12 at 10am Pacific.

Now then, onto the reveals! Don't forget that you can click the arrows in the top-right corner of any image to see it full size:

Hero of Antiquity

Class: Swordcraft

Rarity: Legendary

Cost: 8

Unevolved: 6/10

Rush. Can't be destroyed by spells and effect. (Can be destroyed by damage from effects or attacks.)

Evolved: 8/12

Rush. Can't be destroyed by spells and effect. (Can be destroyed by damage from effects or attacks.)

Mysterian Grimoire

Class: Runecraft

Rarity: Silver

Cost: 3

Unevolved: 1/2

Fanfare: Draw 2 cards. At the end of your turn, discard all spells in your hand.

Evolved: 3/4

Red Ragewyrm

Class: Dragoncraft

Rarity: Gold

Cost: 3

Unevolved: 0/5

Can't attack.

Evolved: 10/10

(Can attack.) Destroy this follower at the end of your turn.

Caterpillar of Riddles

Class: Shadowcraft

Rarity: Silver

Cost: 4

Unevolved: 4/3

Fanfare: Give all other allied Neutral followers +1/+1. Deal 2 damage to all other allied Shadowcraft followers.

Evolved: 6/5

Tove

Class: Bloodcraft

Rarity: Bronze

Cost: 2

Unevolved: 3/3

Can't attack. When an allied Neutral follower comes into play, this follower gains Rush and can attack.

Evolved: 5/5

Can't attack. When an allied Neutral follower comes into play, this follower gains Rush and can attack.