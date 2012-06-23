Weekend Game Deals - Summer is here!

Gather 'round, discount hounds: I've tales of summer sales for ye. Steam has augmented Deus Ex prices by 75% , Amazon has kicked 75% off Super Street Fighter IV: AE , GamersGate's Total War sale has come back for the wounded soldiers who missed last week's Steam sale, and GOG has initiated 17 days of head-to-head dealmatches . See all of this week's sales inside! (I promise to use fewer awful analogies.)

STEAM

As you know , Deus Ex games are all 75% off this weekend. There are a few smaller discounts as well, but that's the big one for this weekend. Oh, except 80% off Bejeweled 3, if you want a game with an exceptional number of 'e's in the title.

AMAZON

[US Only] Much remains the same at Amazon, though it's now selling Super Street Fighter IV: Arcade Edition at 75% off, and both Mass Effect and Mass Effect 2 for $5 each.

ORIGIN

Origin is holding a "pre-order one, get one half off" sale. Origin's deals page lists the pre-orders available and their resulting discounts. Some of them are silly, like 50% off SimCity 4, which is constantly discounted everywhere else. Pre-ordering Dead Space 3 can get you 50% off Mass Effect 3 or Battlefield 3, which isn't bad...but you have to pre-order Dead Space 3. I prefer to avoid potential early adopter remorse.

GAMERSGATE

GamersGate is selling Total War stuff at 75% off or more , including the complete collection for $24.90.

GAMESTOP

GameStop only has a few new sales, most notably Aliens vs. Predator , Saints Row: The Third , and L.A. Noire . GamersGate beats its Shogun 2 sale, and the rest are carried over from last week.

GOG

I can't list GOG's sales at the moment, because it's time for... BATTLE OF THE GAMES ! Every day two games will be discounted -- one at 40% off and one at 60% off -- with the bigger discount going to the game with the most votes recorded the previous day. Go get your interactive marketing on, just be sure to vote for the games I want. (Please deactivate your neural firewall for a moment so I can upload my preferences.)

GAMEFLY

GameFly is rather barren this week -- the only deal I spotted was the 50% off Payday: The Heist sale that's being offered everywhere.

Let us know in the comments if you find any deals we missed!