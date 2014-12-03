We want to see your rigs!

Building a gaming PC is an acutely personal experience. Carefully researching and picking the parts, growing increasingly attached to the contraption as it comes together, eventually giving it a name and making it take the Turing test every morning… Your PC is likely a source of intense pride, (even if it's prone to the odd freak out). So, it's time to show the world your almost-sentient dream machine.

Each week, we ask game developers to show off their computers, desks and, by extension, personalities in a piece called Show Us Your Rig. Now we want to see what you, the PC Gamer readers, are rocking.

Check out some developer examples below:

Show Us Your Rig with Shawn Carnes

Show Us Your Rig with Jeff Butler

To participate, start by taking one perfect picture that captures your rig. Upload it to an image service and write your answers to the following questions in the image description:

What’s in your PC? (Motherboard, graphics card, RAM, HDD/SSD, etc.)

What’s the best part of your setup?

What are you playing right now?

Put a link to the image in the comments below along with your answers and we'll round up our favorites in a future article. We'll even rustle up a small prize (probably a key for a game, because we like those) for the one which pleases our capricious aesthetic sensibilities the most.