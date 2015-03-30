We have 10,000 Triad Wars closed beta keys to give away

Triad Wars, the successor (but not sequel) to Sleeping Dogs, is in closed beta, and United Front Games has kindly given us 10,000 beta keys to give away. Herah! Get a key, and you'll be running and driving around Hong Kong building a criminal empire—and punching. Lots of that, we expect.

To give as many readers as we can a fair chance at getting a key (and not just the people who happen upon this post first), we've set up a raffle. Fill out the form below, and on Wednesday at 2 pm PDT, 10,000 entrants will be randomly selected and emailed codes with instructions on how to redeem them. Good luck!