Wattam, a weird new game from the creator of Katamari Damacy, hits PC next month

What is Wattam? Good question. Looking at the screenshots it's hard to tell, but San Francisco-based developer Funomena describes it as "a game about the joys of friendship and discovery", which sounds delightful.

This is the latest thing to emerge from the colourful imagination of Keita Takahashi, a Japanese game designer who is perhaps best known for his work on the glorious Katamari Damacy series.

Oh no, the theme is stuck in my head again.

Wattam is designed to be played both solo and in co-op, letting players instantly pop in and out of multiplayer mode. As you play you'll apparently make friends with sushi, giant trees, and, er, toilets.

I'm most enamoured by the description of the game as "the ultimate goof-around simulator." Players will be encouraged to test the limits of the game's physics to solve puzzles and create funny moments.

I can't wait to play this, whatever it is. Wattam will be released on the Epic Games Store on December 17 and if you pre-order it now you can get some money off, which is nice.