Watch this pro play StarCraft with a keyboard the size of a desk

Larva is streaming with an enormous keyboardhttps://t.co/56rOvmeBHB pic.twitter.com/St8go7A9NFMay 21, 2020

We've seen a mousepad that covers an entire desk, but this may be a first: a keyboard that covers an entire desk. A big desk, too.

The monstrously huge mechanical keyboard was revealed by StarCraft pro Lim "Larva" Hong Gyu while he was streaming—this is the same Larva who won the Zotac finals in 2017 while playing with his foot, and pretending to take a nap, by the way. And now he's playing with a keyboard so big he needs to fully extend his arms to reach all the keys.

Here's a nice look at the reveal of the very large keyboard, which happens at around 2:05:00 in this VOD.

Keep watching the video to see Larva plug in his very huge keyboard and then start playing StarCraft, which basically requires reaching out to slap the enormous keys down like a game of whack-a-mole. Yes, he does use his foot to press a key at one point. I think that's his signature move now.

I unfortunately don't speak Korean so I can't hear his explanation for how he sourced this magnificent Dire Keyboard, but it sure looks great. Must be hard to keep clean, though. Forget about crumbs, you could lose an entire pizza in that thing.