This gaming desk that is also a giant mouse pad is $100 off right now

We found a deal on a red Arozzi Arena Leggero gaming desk with a full surface mousepad for $200. Yeah, the entire surface of this desk is a mousepad. It's over the top, in the best way. It's $100 off its list price, but we've seen the price hover around the $210-$250 ranged at other retailers over the last couple of months.

Much like gaming chairs, gaming desks are one of those things that you don't ever think about, but once you have one, it changes everything. This gaming desk has some quality of life improvements over your standard boring desk like a full-surface mousepad that is machine washable. It's got three separate cutouts to run cable and a mesh pouch underneath to help manage your cable situation. For someone with especially tragic cable management (me, it's me), stuffing excess cabling into a pouch underneath the desk is a lifesaver.

The Arena Leggero is on the smaller side (44.9 x 28.4 x 28.5 inches), which means it'll fit well inside a small apartment. The Leggero has a more minimalist design when compared to some other gaming desks. Though, if you're dead set on having a cup holder, there are some other more extreme options you could buy at a reasonable price.