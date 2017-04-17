Watch the Guardians of the Galaxy fight Thanos in the Telltale episode one trailer

The first part of Telltale's Guardians of the Galaxy adventure series will be available tomorrow, and that means we have a new trailer to look at today. It's an extension of the announcement trailer that Telltale put out in March, with a more specific focus on the first episode, "Tangled Up in Blue." Interestingly, it suggests that Thanos, the looming menace who shows up at the end (and sometimes middle) of virtually every Marvel movie in recent memory, may not actually be the big bad guy here.

Thanos features prominently in the trailer, but the fact that the Guardians are throwing down with him in the very first episode hints at a bait-and-switch—as does the announcement that came with it: "In the wake of an epic battle, the Guardians discover an artifact of unspeakable power. Each of them has a reason to desire this relic, as does a ruthless enemy who is the last of her kind, and who will stop at nothing to tear it from their hands."

So, a theory: Thanos shows up, the Guardians charge in, duke it out, Thanos give them the ol' "I got work to do" and splits, but not before Groot knocks out one of his teeth, which it turns out has been infused with the power of the Infinity Gauntlet—the Eternity Incisor, perhaps. Then some rando baddie whose fate won't impact Marvel cinematic universe continuity comes along, scoops it up, turns it into a universe-destroying weapon—and the chase is on.

Hey, I said it's just a theory. One other point to be aware of, in case there's any question: Telltale's Guardians of the Galaxy will not feature the voices and/or likenesses of the movie cast. That's probably obvious—Telltale appears to have done well for itself, but not so well that it's going to be able to afford that cast—but best to clarify, just in case. And even though they don't have the marquee names, the actual cast is definitely credible:

Scott Porter (Friday Night Lights, The Walking Dead: The Telltale Series) as Star-Lord

(Friday Night Lights, The Walking Dead: The Telltale Series) as Star-Lord Emily O'Brien (The Young and the Restless, Middle Earth: Shadow of Mordor) as Gamora

(The Young and the Restless, Middle Earth: Shadow of Mordor) as Gamora Nolan North (the Uncharted series, Pretty Little Liars) as Rocket

(the Uncharted series, Pretty Little Liars) as Rocket Brandon Paul Eells (Watch Dogs) as Drax

(Watch Dogs) as Drax Adam Harrington (The Wolf Among Us, League of Legends) as Groot

For a more official look at what Telltale has in store, at least insofar as what it's willing to share ahead of release, hit up telltale.com.