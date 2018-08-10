Popular

Watch the Fallout 76 panel and Q&A from QuakeCon

The stream is over, but you can watch the video here.

We've learned a lot about Fallout 76 already, but we got more information today at QuakeCon during the Fallout 76 panel and Q&A, including how the perk system has completely changed and what happens when you act like an asshole. You can watch the entire panel discussion above.

That's on top of the massive (and metal) reveal of Doom Eternal yesterday, which included the revelation that players will be able to invade each other's campaigns as demons

Check out the rest of our continuing coverage of QuakeCon 2018 here.

Christopher Livingston

Chris has a love-hate relationship with survival games and an unhealthy fascination with the inner lives of NPCs. He's also a fan of offbeat simulation games, mods, and ignoring stories in RPGs so he can make up his own.
