Watch Sony's E3 press conference live

By

Plenty of Destiny 2, perhaps a bit of Red Dead, and hopefully some neat indie games coming to PC. Here's how to watch.

We certainly expect Sony to spend much of its show on console exclusives, but there's usually a nice spread of indie games coming to PC too. We know Destiny 2 is coming to PC, and expect, or at least hope, to see a bit more of the next Red Dead game (though it still hasn't been confirmed for PC). There's even been a few rumors about a sequel to Bully.

We'll be watching and posting all the PC-related news we see today. You can join in and watch Sony's presentation at 6 pm Pacific Time on Twitch and YouTube.

Christopher Livingston

