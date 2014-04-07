Watch Dogs system requirements confirmed, wants a 64-bit system with significant oomph

Hold your PC tightly, because, depending on the age of that rig, it may be in for a shock. Ubisoft have confirmed the system requirements Watch Dogs, their upcoming open-world techno-jerk simulator. As suggested by the previously leaked listings , you'll need at least 6 GB of RAM to the run the game at its minimum setting.

Here are the requirements, as revealed by the game's new Steam page :

Minimum:

OS: Windows Vista (SP2), Windows 7 (SP1) or Windows 8 (Please note that we only support 64 bit OSs.)

Processor: Intel Core 2 Quad Q8400 @ 2.66Ghz or AMD Phenom II X4 940 @ 3.0Ghz

Memory: 6 GB RAM

Graphics: DirectX 11 graphics card with 1 GB Video RAM - Nvidia Geforce GTX 460 or AMD Radeon HD 5770

DirectX: Version 11

Hard Drive: 25 GB available space

Sound Card: DirectX 9.0c Compatible Sound Card with Latest Drivers

Recommended:

OS: Windows Vista (SP2), Windows 7 (SP1) or Windows 8 (Please note that we only support 64 bit OSs.)

Processor: Eight core - Intel Core i7-3770 @3.5 GHz or AMD FX-8350 X8 @ 4 GHz

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: DirectX 11 graphics card with 2 GB Video RAM - Nvidia Geforce GTX 560 ti or AMD Radeon HD 7850

DirectX: Version 11

Hard Drive: 25 GB available space

Sound Card: DirectX 9.0c Compatible Sound Card with Latest Drivers

Reasonably high then—enough to be out of some people's gaming ability. That said, it mostly seems high due to an unseasonably long last-gen console cycle, where a 4 GB RAM requirement became the barrier that must not be breached. It is perhaps time that things moved on.