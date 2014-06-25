Watch Dogs mod updated with ultra texture stuttering fix and patch support

What started as an experiment to reintroduce Watch Dogs' deactivated E3 2012 presentation effects is quickly growing into a full graphics overhaul. The inaccurately named TheWorse Mod has been updated to version 0.8, bringing a number of improvements. New for this release is a much needed option to vary depth-of-field strength, compatibility with Ubisoft's recent patch, and a fix that enables 'Ultra' setting textures without the accompanied stuttering.

The mod's texture patch comes courtesy of MaLDo, the wizard responsible for enhancing Crysis 2 . It updates Watch Dogs' 'High' texture setting to use 'Ultra' textures without mipmaps, thereby reducing the stuttering effect that can happen on GPUs with 2GB of VRAM.

Here's a changelist for what's new in v0.8:

Choose if you want a light DOF, a strong DOF, or to be Default (disabled)

Choose different bloom presets (E3 Bloom, Light Bloom or Default)

Choose different types of colour grading (E3, Default, Red-Ish or Blue-Ish)

Choose if you want default lensflares, anamorphic lensflares or SpotLight Volumes (volumetric light)

Use a texture patch made by MalDo (Thank you so much!) for reducing stuttering!

Headlight shadows have been fixed

Lighting have been changed

Pharmacy Lighting has been slightly changed.

E3 Wind environment added

Particle respawn time reduced to be able to see more fog and smoke in streets.

Problems and Bugs related to HDR should be fixed

Fully integrated to Ubisoft's patch (No effects or shaders have been disabled)

Included several high textures from the game to be used instead of low quality ones.

Rain, bloom, ssao changes

Even more effects are planned for the future, with TheWorse stating that the mod isn't to be treated as fully working until its v1.0 release.