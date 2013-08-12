Watch as Overkill studios QA plays a level in Payday 2

A new video posted by Overkill Studios, developers of Payday 2 , walks us through a bank robbery as played by the QA team. The walkthrough shows how the different robber classes and equipment will interact during a heist—and how the whole thing can fall apart in an instant. Plus, it looks like a lot of fun.

The mission is a simple vault robbery, and the team decides to stealth its way into the bank and keep a low profile. They buy some intelligence, a blueprint of the bank and pictures of the bank manager, and try to sneak in through the back door. They kill a security guard and tie up the bank manager and make their way inside.

Things seem to be going pretty well until a civilian on the street spots some guys in body armor and calls the police. What a narc! Things get crazy quickly in classic Payday style, and the team gets out with their ill-gotten money. Along the way, we see the Ghost and Mastermind classes on display, as well as a camera jammer and crowd control.

Payday 2 is available worldwide tomorrow, August 13. Check out Evan's preview of Payday 2 here .