Watch 45 minutes of the Star Citizen planetary landings update

Star Citizen’s Gamescom stream has provided the most detailed look at the planetary landings update we’ve seen thus far, revealing a lot more than last year’s presentation. MKIceandFire took the above footage from a 4-hour stream, showing off shenanigans taking place on a desert world.

With the update, players will be able to bid farewell to space and head to a planet’s surface where they can meet up with other intrepid explorers to work together or just get in messy fights.

The stream showcases some of the vehicles that players will be able to muck around in too, including hoverbikes—one of which is shown exiting a spaceship and dropping down to the planet with its human cargo—and gun-toting transports complete with turrets and room for smaller vehicles.

Expect to see even more later today, when another Star Citizen stream and presentation will kick off, showing off some things we haven’t seen yet. It starts at 8pm BST.

Cheers, Eurogamer.