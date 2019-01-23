Watch 29 minutes of uninterrupted gameplay from Far Cry New Dawn

I played four hours of Far Cry New Dawn at a recent Ubisoft event, and you can read my impressions of the new RPG systems, post-apocalyptic setting, and more right here. But if you want an extended look at the game in action, here's your video. No talking over it, no edits—just half an hour of roaming Montana, capturing an outpost, taking on missions and exploring.

Note that this gameplay was captured on the PS4 Pro, not on PC. Expect the PC version to be nearly identical to last year's Far Cry 5. You can catch up on the graphics options and more in our Far Cry 5 performance analysis.