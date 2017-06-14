Popular

Watch 11 minutes of South Park: The Fractured But Whole

By

It's mostly farts.

What do pint-sized superheroes get up to in strip clubs? It’s mainly farting, according to new South Park: The Fractured But Whole footage.

The South Park heroes are hunting for a stripper with a penis tattoo, and in an attempt to get some information, they end up giving a pair of drunks a private dance. I’m not sure how you could make a mini-game where you’re a child giving a grown man a lap dance fun instead of plain gross, but Ubisoft has sure found a way of making it tedious. And gassy.

After the lap dance, we see a bit of combat. It’s evolved from the simple, JRPG-style combat of the first game into something that looks a little more tactical, but it was hard to get a feel for it during the brief fight, not helped by the fact that the person playing the demo seemed a little lost. 

Then it’s back to the fart gags. 

South Park: The Fractured But Whole is due out on October 17.

Fraser Brown

Fraser is the sole inhabitant of PC Gamer's mythical Scottish office, conveniently located in his flat. He spends most of his time wrangling the news, but sometimes he sneaks off to write lots of words about strategy games.
See comments