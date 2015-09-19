Warhammer: Vermintide trailer introduces the Witch Hunter

Warhammer: End Times - Vermintide is a terrible name, as are all things that mix dashes and colons with reckless abandon. Unfortunately it looks a bit good, so I'm going to have to continue writing about it—but I've subtly renamed it to save on headline space, and my sanity. Fatshark's Left 4 Dead-ish multiplayer shooter swaps zombies for humanoid rats, and like everything with Skaven in, it's automatically improved by their ratty presence.

I'm writing about Warhammer: Vermintide this week because one of the playable characters has been given their own trailer, and it affords a good look at Victor's abilities, weapons, and hat. He's a Witch Hunter, see, and he's taking a break from dunking women in ponds to murder scores and scores of rats. He does this with a rapier, a flintlock pistol, a big axe and a sort of minigun-thing—you should probably dispose of (household) rats more humanely.

Vermintide is out later this year, and Evan Lahti had a great time playing it at this year's PAX. (Ta, PCGamesN.)