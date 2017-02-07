Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr public alpha is coming this week

Neocore Games' action-RPG Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr was supposed to launch last year, but was delayed in December to sometime in the second half of 2017. There's still no solid release date, but the studio announced today that The Founding, a pre-release campaign that will give dedicated fans access to a playable alpha of the game, will go live on February 10.

Founder packages will begin at $40 for the base game, which will include the full game at release and access to free content updates. Three other tiers, with various digital and physical bonus goodies, will also be available. The pre-release campaign is "designed for players who would like to follow and influence the development of our game and help us form the very first action-RPG in the Warhammer 40,000 universe," Neocore said.

That's typically what Steam Early Access is for, but Neocore has decided to opt for its own internal alpha release for Inquisitor – Martyr. "The main goal of the Founding is to invite people who already know more or less what they're getting involved with. It's all about transparency," a rep explained. "It is for players who're happy to give us feedback, really into ARPGs and Warhammer 40K, and glad to play it even during the early development stages. The final game will be on Steam of course, and in other digital stores, and the Early Access presence can change as well. But it's not planned right now."

Access to The Founding, when it goes live, will be available at neocoregames.com.