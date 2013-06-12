Warhammer 40,000: Eternal Crusade announced, a third person MMO due 2015

The disbanding of THQ and the flight of Vigil to Crytek has surely scuppered Warhamner 40,000: Dark Millennium Online, so what are 40k fans to do? Play Space Marine again? Start collecting another Ork army? Tempting - but wait! A new contender, Warhammer 40,000: Eternal Crusade has appeared with a website that will shout zealous 40k maxims at you if you enter. There are no pictures or movies of the game yet, but it'll be a fighty third person, persistent world MMO in which "players choose a Warhammer 40,000 race and fight directly as one of their warriors in massive conflicts for territory."

"It will be up to each faction's community to determine their own destiny as they vie for control of an entire planet," it seems.

It's being made by Behaviour Interactive, who have done a lot of varied work across IOS, DS and PC including, let's see, WET , Naughty Bear: Panic in Paradise , Ghostbusters: Sanctum of Slime , and they did the art for Mafia Wars: London . They seem pretty flexible, which is good, because we're going to need an impressive leap to reach the grim dark future of eternal war from the urban frolics of Get On Da Mic .

It's due out in 2015 for PC and next gen consoles, so it'll likely be a while until we see anything more substantial than an animated website background.

