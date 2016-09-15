Virginia trailer introduces its FBI leads

Promising small town mystery-'em-up Virginia releases on September 22, a date that is entirely too seven days away. But to make us want the mute, cinematic adventure even more, here's a new trailer that introduces its FBI leads: Special Agents Anne Tarver and Maria Halperin.

Hints of that mystery, nice shots of characters picking locks and handling journals, ace music and great editing—this is a damn good trailer, basically. I'm hoping the full game lives up to it; there's a demo on Steam if you'd like to play a brief portion before next week.